News About Power Minister- Secretary Differences Contradicted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:43 PM

News about power minister- secretary differences contradicted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Power Division Spokesman on Tuesday strongly contradicted a news item appeared in a section of the press regarding differences between Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power Division Omer Rasul on any issue.

The news was baseless and contrary to the facts as there was a strong and cordial working relation among the Minister for Power Division, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Division and the Secretary Power Division, he said in a statement.

The spokesman said all issues and matters in the Power Division were addressed through set procedure and mutual consultation. Omar Rasul, in his application, had regretted to work as Secretary Power after the court decision into appointments of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

