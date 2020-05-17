News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through credible information, countering fake news: UNA Forum

The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) Saturday held its first virtual forum to share experiences of covering coronavirus pandemic, wherein the speakers underlined that newswires could play a crucial role to contain the virus by spreading credible information and countering the fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) Saturday held its first virtual forum to share experiences of covering coronavirus pandemic, wherein the speakers underlined that newswires could play a crucial role to contain the virus by spreading credible information and countering the fake news.

Chaired by Acting Saudi Minister of Media, Chairman of the Executive Council of the UNA Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in Riyadh, the forum on "The role of news agencies in supporting anti-coronavirus efforts" was attended by heads and representatives of news agencies from nearly 50 countries, including OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar.

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Director General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, UNA Assistant Director Zayed Sultan Abdullah, Chairman and Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Sheikh Mubarak Ibrahim Al-Sabah and Executive Director of Emirates News Agency (WAM) Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi also participated in the maiden virtual forum.

Opening the forum, Saudi Minister Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi underlined the role of news agencies as a main source of flow of information and news items characterized by accuracy and credibility, despite the emergence of new mediums.

He also stressed upon improving media content to meet the objectives of providing distinct and varied news services characterized by accuracy and objectivity.

Dr Al-Qasabi said the world was going through exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required coordinated efforts by the member countries of the organization.

He also underlined the need for putting in place effective mechanisms for sharing successful experiences and practices among the member states to maximize their benefit in the field of spreading health policies and educational instructions to confront the pandemic.

The Saudi minister also highlighted the importance of the role of the Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in consolidating a joint action.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected all aspects of life, which necessitated concerted efforts on part of the international community to find a viable vaccine for the epidemic.

He also mentioned the efforts made by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, in his address, said the UNA could contribute to reducing the spread of coronavirus by publishing and spreading the correct information about the pandemic and refuting the false ones.

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) institutions have proven their complementarity, with each one fulfilling its role. The 1st UNA Forum confirms the Union of OIC News Agencies' competence in communicating the organization's vision in the media," he remarked.

President of Islamic Development Bank Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar called for development of highly qualified journalists specializing in OIC institutions' affairs, who could serve as a gateway for those institutions to the surrounding communities as well as the world.

He underlined the Islamic Development Bank's commitment to supporting the UNA's training programmes in media and communication to highlight the role of those organizations in a professional manner, especially in times of crises and disasters.

KUNA Chairman and Director General Sheikh Mubarak Al-Guaij Al-ibrahim Al-Sabah said the news agencies particularly those of Islamic countries had proven their capacities as a main media source for disseminating facts and combating rumours.

Despite difficult circumstances and crippling preventive measures taken by states throughout the world amidst the pandemic, he said the Islamic news agencies had succeeded in affirming their presence and effectiveness as a main and distinctive media source.

He said the Islamic news agencies had overcome various obstacle for delivering their message, credibly and objectively to combat rumours and fake news.

Member of the UNA Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov said in the current circumstances, news agencies had become one of the most effective crisis management tools.

"It is our agencies that provide information support to governments' anti-crisis strategies, contribute to the prevention of panic and stress, which are even more dangerous than the implications of the virus itself, and maintain people's mental balance and comfort during the quarantine period," he said.

He said misinformation created panic among the people and caused confusion in the society, therefore fight against fake news in news agencies should become a key part of the fight against the virus.

ICESCO Director General Dr Salim M Al Malik called on the news agencies in the Islamic world for closer cooperation and partnership with similar agencies and media institutions in the world to develop awareness and push for joint efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that the concepts and terms used by news agencies in their discourses and materials in the Islamic world should be thoughtfully and seriously reconsidered. The most notable terminology, 'Islamophobia', which, he described as 'intrusive', should be scrutinized in terms of meanings, scope, and impact on entrenching on values of tolerance and understanding.

He also highlighted the ICESCO's initiatives to support anti-COVID-19 efforts and help the member states overcome its adverse effects on education, science, and culture through web and social media in English, French, Arabic and few local African languages.

The participants exchanged news and reports that achieved integration among the member states in the face of pandemic, calling for taking benefits from the programme of activities and training organized by the forum on its sidelines for the benefit of more than 2000 media from the OIC countries.

The forum also provided an opportunity to the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and authentic information, in addition to refuting fake news and rumours.

It would also help in further preparing a guide manual and recommendations to document these experiences.

The forum concluded with the adoption of a joint statement, which emphasized on enhanced cooperation among the UNA members to spread credible content and refute the false news which unnecessarily created tension among the people particularly amidst the prevailing coronavirus situation.