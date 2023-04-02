News attributed to PM about election not true: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday rebutted the news attributed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which claimed that the latter was not in the favour of holding elections.

"This is a lie," she said while terming the news, related to an important meeting chaired by the prime minister in Lahore the other day, "fabricated one".

The minister also urged the media to publish only those news which was either issued by the prime minister's office or by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Fabricated, baseless and malicious rumours should not be reported as news," she stressed.