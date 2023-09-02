Open Menu

News Circulating In Media Regarding Deployment Of Pakistan Army Baseless: Home Department GB

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

News circulating in media regarding deployment of Pakistan Army baseless: Home department GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a statement issued by the Home Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, it has been clarified that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army are baseless.

All communication roads, trade and business centers and educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual.

The services of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces have been procured to maintain peace and order at Chehlam Imam Hussain, along with this, special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs like in the past.

The Interior Department further said that Section 144 has been imposed across the province to maintain the law and order situation, protect the life and property of the people, and avoid any untoward incident.

