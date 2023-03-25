(@FahadShabbir)

News Division of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur observed Earth Hour 2023, the World's Largest Volunteer Campaign, in response to the decision to observe it across the country, simultaneously with rest of the world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) : news Division of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur observed Earth Hour 2023, the World's Largest Volunteer Campaign, in response to the decision to observe it across the country, simultaneously with rest of the world.

When contacted the News Section head Ali Akhter Saleem told APP here Saturday night that various Radio Stations across the country including AJK and Gilfit Baltistan reportedly took part in this world-wide event for the promotion of shared interest.

Ali said that since the world fully supports and implements observance of Earth Hour by declaring and registering PBC for Earth Hour every year to observe the day besides encouraging the staff to participate in Earth Hour � 2023, of lighting candles to join millions the world-over to show their commitment towards energy conservation and climate change.

The Mirpur Radio's News Division head said that by following the schedule determined to observe the Earth Hour, lights were turned off for an hour at the local unit's News section with the scheduled lights off activity at the National level at 8.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m on Saturday night.

It may be added that however the Stations and Units located in remote and far flung areas were exempted from de-lighting activity. Ends / APP / AHR.