News, Information Veracity, Credibility Challenging Task For Journalists In Digital Media Epoch: Speakers
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The speakers at seminar on responsible journalism in social media underscored that amid rapidly transformation journalistic landscape due to digitalisation of news coverage and newsroom operations information veracity
and credibility has become a challenging task for journalists.
The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) hosted an interaction with a group of six journalists from Al-Jazeera
Qatar who are on a visit to Pakistan here on Thursday under the title "Responsible Journalism in the Age of Social Media".
Opening the session, Senior Analyst and Anchor, Farrukh Khan Pitafi said the media coverage and news handling has faced a major shift from conventional practices of running the newsrooms as social media sites had increased the frequency and magnitude of information making it challenging to verify or counter check facts for accurate reporting.
Guest Speaker, Montaser Marai Al Jazeera Media Institute Muntaser said information searching and sifting was a laborious and rewarding task whereas a journalist has to be objective and independent even reporting conflicts, rights issues and corruption scams.
He said the information flow has become faster than our pace to tackle misinformation at social media that demanded the journalists to shun conventional practices and modernize their reporting skills to learn countering fake content and disinformation.
Guest speaker, Osama Javed, Global Correspondent, Al Jazeera said the media viewership transformation has evolved over the years but electronic media in Pakistan was still operating the in 1990s aura.
There has been deviation from news networks claiming high numbers amid suppression of news and mushrooming of broadcast media without any clear direction, he said.
He added that media was not for breaking news but for verification of news, whereas the journalists would have to discover proper avenues amid growing influence of digital media other than social media and re-envision public interest.
Anchor and Senior Journalist, ptv World, Faisal Raza Khan said the journalistic landscape had transformed but the journalists and editorial staff did not change with the developing trends and reporting environment.
"Social media guides journalists for news ideas but misleads and deviates from facts at times. However, transparency and accountability is the main issue and there has been no training of journalists done by the media houses in this regard. Social media has to have the liberty to share anything without restrictions but journalists have to be responsible and avoid creating sensations and ensure authentication of information," Khan said.
A journalist, he said had to maintain an unbiased vision, clear mind and effective listening to avoid stereotypes in reporting and stay up to date for authentic reporting, he said.
President IRS, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem in his special remarks appreciated the international and national journalists for their valuable insights on the matter and sharing their knowledge in the realm of digital reporting and fact checking as factual and authentic reporting has become critically important to maintain peace and stability in the society and protect the national interests.
