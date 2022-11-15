UrduPoint.com

News Linking Peshawar Zoo's Animal Adoption Campaign With Financial Crisis Rejected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

News linking Peshawar zoo's animal adoption campaign with financial crisis rejected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The administration of Peshawar zoo has strongly rejected news report circulating in press and social media giving an impression that one of the country's largest zoo has announced animal adoption campaign because of its inability in feeding animals due to financial constraints.

"We strongly reject this news report badly impacting our `animal adoption strategy' which was solely aimed at conservation of animals through spreading awareness about different species and through promotion of attachment with nature," said Muhammad Niaz, Director Peshawar Zoo.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Niaz said animal adoption policy by zoos in an international practice adopted in different countries with aim at better care of different species by providing animal lovers an opportunity of adopting animal of their choice.

Under the policy, animal lovers are attracted towards Peshawar zoo for adoption of different animals and birds and make a contribution in its protection and conservation on annual basis.

The scheme also allows animal lovers to fulfill their habit of rearing bird or animal of their choice which they cannot keep in their home due to shortage of space or lack of resources, he added.

"The adoption policy does not allows people to take adopted animal or bird to their home, but they can name the selected policy specie with name of their choice and will make an annual contribution in its protection and conservation, Niaz explained.

The policy has been wrongly presented in press and social media, creating an impression that Peshawar zoo has become short of funds and is not even able to feed 89 species of animals and birds, he lamented.

Niaz clarified that Peshawar zoo is not short of funds and resources to feed all the wild species and the policy was introduced for improving care of different animals, birds and reptiles.

Animal lovers can adopt the animal of their choice, visit the zoo for observing its care and can contribute in its feed and for provision of other facilities, Niaz added.

There are different packages for adoption of wild species including Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond under which selected specie will be named after the contribution through affixing of name plate on the enclosure for a selected period of time.

Niaz urged people to take benefit from the adoption campaign announced by Peshawar Zoo and make contribution in protection of different species besides creating awareness about its conservation.

