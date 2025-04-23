Open Menu

News Of Bugging Device In Judge's Chamber Found False

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:50 AM

News of bugging device in Judge's chamber found false

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A news item currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging the recovery of bugging or surveillance devices from the chambers of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is completely baseless, unfounded, and concocted.

It is categorically stated that no such incident has taken place. The Supreme Court of Pakistan strongly denies the veracity of this false claim, which appears to be aimed at misleading the public and undermining the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.

