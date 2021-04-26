News of leaving Federal Gov projects is misleading: Info minister GB

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan on Monday termed a news of eviction of the provincial government from the federal projects as misleading, baseless and concocted

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan on Monday termed a news of eviction of the provincial government from the Federal projects as misleading, baseless and concocted.

He said that such statements and childish actions were against the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and his entire team.

In a Press release, he said that provincial government was independent in terms of building and developing the area and no one needs to worry about it, adding that Prime Minister of Pakistan is taking special interest in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan and with the identification and hard work of the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, several projects of PSDP have been approved.

According to the vision of the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan provincial government was taking all possible steps to improve the living standards of the people and solve their problems at their doorstep, said Information minister.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government would end 72 years of deprivation from GB and a new era of construction and development is about to begin.

He said that in such a situation the elements that are hindering the development of the region are starting to get upset.

He said that the conscious people of Gilgit-Baltistan would never get involved in such baseless and amorphous matters.

The provincial minister said that PTI was the only party which had passed a unanimous resolution for an interim constitutional province.

Fatehullah Khan further said that for the first time the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has awarded a mega development package for Gilgit-Baltistan which will fulfill the dream of real development in Gilgit Baltistan.