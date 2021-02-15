News of safe return of Muhammad Ali Sadpra fake,baseless: Deputy Commissioner

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shigar District Azeemullah on Sunday said news of safe return of Muhammad Ali Sadpra was fake and baseless.

He in a statement said that a misleading news circulating on social media about the safe return of national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while scaling the world's second-tallest mountain peak.

The DC appealed that anyone giving news about the national hero, they should first confirm it from the quarters concerned as it was a matter of precious human lives.

He said that such news hurts the feelings of their family and causes grief.

He said that the sympathy and prayers of the entire nation were with the family of the national hero.