News On Social Media About Decision To Impose Curfew By Sindh Govt Incorrect: Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister for Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said the Sindh government had not decided to impose curfew and there was no truth in a news being circulated on social media regarding the curfew.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab said the news about the curfew was completely baseless, therefore the people should not listen to this misleading news.

He, however, called upon the public to be careful and support the government in preventing the spread of corona virus.

The citizens should not leave their homes unnecessarily and follow guidelines to contain the spread of COVID19, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

More Stories From Pakistan

