News regarding civil servants status in MTI KTI clarified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has clarified a news report published in a section of the press regarding civil servants' status in MTI KTH.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, the KTH management termed the news story out of the context of the letter addressed to the high-ups of the Health Department.

"The news has created unrest amongst the civil servants and institutional employees working in MTI KTH and the Department of Health," the statement added.

"The Management of KTH strongly rebuts the same and clarifies the factual position in order to settle the unrest amongst civil servants and institutional employees." The news gave the impression that civil servants were being repatriated from KTH in the wake of the BoG initiative of a new grading system & uniform pay structure.

Whereas, the statement continued, "The KTH management clarify that civil servants are working in MTI KTH under section 16 of the MTI Act 2015, their terms and conditions and financial benefits are fully protected and their services are pensionable, GP fund employees adjusted in their own BPS scale.

" "The new grading pay structure doesn't apply to the civil servants and GP fund-protected institutional employees," it added.

"The new grading pay structure approved by the BoG in MTI KTH Regulations 2022, applies to the CP fund institutional employees appointed vide MTI Act 2015." "The service and benefits (CP Fund, gratuity, promotions, etc) of such institutional employees are also protected till attaining the age of superannuation or completion of the tenure of their service," said a press statement.

"Moreover, the Mechanism of posting civil servants on a deputation basis in MTI is clearly defined in the MTI Act 2015, subject to the request/approval made by the MTI BOG to the Department of Health.""MTI KTH never deviates from the MTI law in the said function," it added.