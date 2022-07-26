UrduPoint.com

News Regarding Connectivity Disruption Between Sindh, Balochistan Baseless: NHA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

News regarding connectivity disruption between Sindh, Balochistan baseless: NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday clarified that the news regarding connectivity disruption between Sindh and Balochistan provinces due to flooding as false and baseless.

According to a press release issued here, the NHA spokesman said the Hub bridge was collapsed due to heavy rains and flooding, however the Hub bypass was being used as an alternative safe route, and added that the length of Hub Bypass was 11 km.

He said that this bypass was starting from Mouza Bairut (Makki Masjid) and joined the national highway at the customs check post.

"The consultation process was started with the experts for the construction of the new bridge", he added.

