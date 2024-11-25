Open Menu

News Regarding Explosion At Bannu Bazaar Imambargah, Baseless : Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The news of an explosion at Bannu Bazaar Imambargah, which was circulating on social media, was baseless and full of lies, the police spokesman said on Monday.

Some people were trying to disrupt the peace and order by spreading fake news, he added.

"The public is requested to refrain from sharing sectarian content on social media," the spokesman said.

