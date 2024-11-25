News Regarding Explosion At Bannu Bazaar Imambargah, Baseless : Police
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The news of an explosion at Bannu Bazaar Imambargah, which was circulating on social media, was baseless and full of lies, the police spokesman said on Monday.
Some people were trying to disrupt the peace and order by spreading fake news, he added.
"The public is requested to refrain from sharing sectarian content on social media," the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boat overturned in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Three marriage halls fined11 minutes ago
-
Unemployed husband shoots dead his wife21 minutes ago
-
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police intensified crackdown on drug dealers & criminals31 minutes ago
-
Six shops,restaurants sealed over time violation41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 delegation visits GCWUS51 minutes ago
-
Police recover non-custom paid mobile phones in operation51 minutes ago
-
Gilani departs for five-day visit to Saudi Arabia51 minutes ago
-
Garrison Cadet College Kohat hosts parents day1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics1 hour ago
-
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman1 hour ago