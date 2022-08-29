UrduPoint.com

News Regarding Protest During PM's Visit To Sukkur 'false' & 'baseless': Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

News regarding protest during PM's visit to Sukkur 'false' & 'baseless': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that a news story published in the daily Dawn regarding protest by locals during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Sukkur was "false" and "baseless".

"During the prime minister's visit to Sukkur, no protest was held, neither any terrorism," the minister said in a news statement.

No First Information Report was registered either, she added.

Marriyum said the prime minister had taken steps for the rehabilitation of flood affectees during his visits to the flood-hit areas.

During all of the visits to the flood affected areas, she said the prime minister, in collaboration with the provincial governments, ensured supply of food, medicines and relief goods to the victims.

