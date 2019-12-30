UrduPoint.com
Newspapers, News & Advertisement Agencies Asked To Get Their Registration Renewed

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information department has asked all newspapers, news and advertisement agencies to get their registration renewed in the first week of January 2020 to avoid inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information department has asked all newspapers, news and advertisement agencies to get their registration renewed in the first week of January 2020 to avoid inconvenience.

A notification issued here said that under "KP Press, Newspapers, Agencies and Books Registration Act 2013" all the newspapers and agencies are bound to get their registration renewed in first week of January every year otherwise their declaration would be declared cancelled and they would not be able to get any government advertisement rather to be stopped from publication and circulation.

The owners of newspapers and agencies can get renewal against payment of Rs 20,000 fee with Provincial Press Registrar.

