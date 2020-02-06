Newspapers to be given advertisements on merit: Minister

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the process of giving advertisements to the newspapers would be made more transparent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the process of giving advertisements to the newspapers would be made more transparent.

Talking to the officers of Sindh Information Department in Karachi, after assuming the charge of the Information Ministry, he said that dummy newspapers should also be identified, so that government money was not wasted in giving advertisements to the dummy newspapers.

Incumbent Secretary Information Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Secretary Information Ahmed Baksh Narejo who is on leave, Director General Public Relations, and Directors of all the Directorates of Sindh Information Department posted at the headquarter were present in the meeting.

Secretary Information briefed the Minister in detail on the current situation and functioning of the Information Department.

Nasir Shah while praising the services of outgoing Minister Saeed Ghani said that, he would also try to further improve the relationship between the media and the information department.

The Minister said that a comprehensive and transparent policy would be formulated regarding distribution of public advertisements in which the opinion of all stakeholders would be considered.

Nasir Shah said that available vacancies in grades 1 to 4 should be filled up immediately on merit.

In addition, if there were vacant posts available in grades 5 to 15, then these posts should be advertised, and that the recruitment on these posts would be done through the Institute of business Administration.

Nasir Shah directed that promotions of officers and officials of Information Department should not be delayed.

Talking about the capacity building and skill development,the Minister said that the training of the officers would also be arranged so as to bring improvement in the functioning of the department.

In addition, Syed Nasir Shah said that a media centre would also be set up, so that the efforts and steps being taken by the Sindh government for the welfare of the people of the province could be effectively highlighted.