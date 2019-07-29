UrduPoint.com
Newspapers Vital Role For Promotion Of Great Values Of Society

Mon 29th July 2019

Newspapers vital role for promotion of great values of society

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Monday expressed that Newspapers play vital role for the promotion of positive values and reforms in the society

CHICHWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Monday expressed that Newspapers play vital role for the promotion of positive values and reforms in the society.

Talking to the media, he underlined that it is the need of hour that all types of media should highlight the problems of people at appropriate platforms for the solution.

Commissioner stressed to promote the positive journalism to redress the problems of masses as journalism is the fourth pillar of state.

Media should also highlight the problems of sewerage, education, health and security for the attention of concerned departments.

