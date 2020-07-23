UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next 10 Days Crucial For Controlling COVID-19: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Next 10 days crucial for controlling COVID-19: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by the people could hamper the positive trend of corona cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by the people could hamper the positive trend of corona cases in the country.

"In today's meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with all the Chief Secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days are very crucial," Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The minister who also chairs NCOC meetings asked the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and especially on Eid day.

"If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in corona cases could once again turn otherwise", he added.

In another tweet, the minister said that he held a NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

He acknowledged the improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan and also appreciated leadership provided by the Chief Minister.

It was emphasized that continued and in fact enhanced effort on contact tracing and testing would be essential, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Asad Umar Market All

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

7 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

36 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.