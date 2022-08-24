Next 15 days crucial to curb dengue breeding: secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/In-charge Anti-Dengue Measures Saqib Mannan said on Wednesday that next 10 to 15 days were crucial for curbing dengue growth, and close liaison among all departments was imperative to eliminate dengue menace completely.

He was addressing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, during his visit to Faisalabad for checking anti-dengue arrangements in the district here. He expressed satisfaction on the measures taken against dengue and said that dengue larvae were expected to grow in next two weeks, and anti-dengue teams should remain present in the field to tackle the situation. He said ulema and prayer leaders should also be brought on board to inform the public about dengue danger.

He appreciated the initiatives, taken by the deputy commissioner (DC) Faisalabad regarding checking of rooftops of the government offices with drone cameras to identify hotspot of dengue breading.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the secretary regarding anti-dengue measures adopted in Faisalabad and said that there were currently 23 confirmed cases of dengue in the district.

He said that 4,161 places were identified regarding possible dengue breeding and continuous surveillance of all hotspots was going on. He said that 40 beds had been reserved for dengue patients in four major hospitals of the city whereas 24 beds were kept for dengue patients in tehsil hospitals.

He said that 143 cases had been registered so far in addition to issuing notices on the charge of not taking preventive measure.

Later, the secretary visited Dengue Isolation Ward Allied Hospital where Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Arshad Cheema and In-charge Ward Dr Amir Hussain briefed him about details of treatment facilities for dengue patients.