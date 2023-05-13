UrduPoint.com

Next 15 Days Important For Cotton Cultivation: Secretary Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Next 15 days important for cotton cultivation: Secretary Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture of Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the next fifteen days were very important in terms of cotton cultivation, here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, he directed all the relevant departments including the agriculture department field teams, relevant district administration and revenue staff to work hand in hand with the farmers to ensure maximum area cultivation of cotton.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting of ongoing activities related to Cotton Action Plan 2023-24 at Mango Research Institute, Multan here on Saturday. Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretaries Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and others were present.

It was briefed that during the current year, the Multan division has a cotton cultivation target of 1.269 million acres out of which nearly 0.740 million areas have been brought under cultivation, which is 58 percent of the total target.

Mr Iftikhar said that the set target of cotton cultivation could be achieved only with better coordination.

He added that every officer of the agriculture department was part of the "Grow More Cotton" campaign.

Agricultural extension workers should provide technical guidance and support to farmers for cotton cultivation.

He warned that action would be taken against the relevant divisional officer in case of failure to achieve the the target of cotton cultivation.

Secretary directed to submit a report based on correct statistics regarding cotton cultivation and those reporting wrongly would be held accountable.

He further said that the Government of Punjab had provided Rs 600 million subsidy for certified seeds of approved varieties of cotton and billions of rupees were also being given as subsidy on fertilizers. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure strict monitoring of the quota of the respective districts under a track and trace system for the delivery of fertilizers.

"Not only legal action will be taken against the dealers involved in the illegal profiteering of fertilizers but also their dealership licenses also be cancelled, he added.

Secretary Agriculture of Punjab said, "The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has also issued a notification of Rs 8500 per maund to ensure cotton price this year."He said that timely technical advisory was also being provided to farmers for the management of cotton crops.

