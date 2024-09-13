Next 2 Months Critical For Dengue, Polio Control Efforts, Warn Health Ministers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has warned that the upcoming two months are critical in controlling the spread of dengue and polio viruses.
Chairing a review meeting on Friday, he urged all departmental heads to be actively present in the field to ensure strict implementation of preventive measures, says a handout.
Accompanied by Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, he emphasized that negligence in following standard operating procedures (SOPs) poses a serious risk to public health. He called for immediate legal action against those disregarding anti-dengue protocols, especially in high-risk areas. "We need to ensure our field operations are effective and not just limited to paperwork," he stressed, adding that surveillance in junkyards and graveyards should be prioritized. He further directed private hospitals and laboratories to report dengue cases immediately, warning of strict action against those failing to comply.
The minister also ordered the Healthcare Commission to initiate a crackdown on quacks and instructed WASA to ensure uninterrupted water supply in affected union councils to discourage the storage of water, which is a breeding ground for dengue larvae.
Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the increased risk of dengue cases due to heavy rainfall, particularly between September 16 and 30. He urged citizens and authorities to remain vigilant, advocating for daily 10-minute dengue awareness sessions in schools across Rawalpindi and distribution of pamphlets in private housing societies. He also called for mosque sermons to raise awareness about the symptoms and seriousness of dengue, emphasizing early medical intervention to prevent complications.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Waseem reported that the dengue situation in Rawalpindi remains under control due to proactive measures. However, additional precautions are necessary for the next two months. Commissioner Rawalpindi provided an update, revealing that 270 dengue patients have been reported since January 2024, with 2,613 FIRs registered, 1,899 challans issued, and 695 buildings sealed for violating SOPs. Fines totaling Rs. 19 lakh have been imposed.
The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including MPAs Zeib-Nisa Awan, Ziaullah Shah, Raja Khanif Advocate, and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema. Health Secretary Nadia Saqib and other officials participated via video link from Lahore.
