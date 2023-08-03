Open Menu

Next 20 Days Important For Better Cotton Management: Agri Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid said on Thursday that the department was striving hard to increase production of cotton in the division.

Talking to APP, he said the mission of cotton recovery under the Punjab Agriculture department was in progress successfully.

Field formations would have to work hard to ensure increase in per acre cotton yield as next 20 days were very important for better cotton management, he added.

Muhammad shahid said there was need to be more alert during the current weather situation.

He directed field formations to spend maximum time in the cotton fields and focus ontheir activities to guide farmers besides monitoring regarding availability of pesticideson fixed prices in the market.

