UrduPoint.com

Next 48 Hours Important As 6-7 Lac Cusec Torrent Passing Through Indus River: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Next 48 hours important as 6-7 lac cusec torrent passing through Indus River: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Sunday said the next 48 hours were very important keeping in view the passage of a torrent having 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs water through Indus river.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held here in his office regarding the flood situation, rescue and relief activities, measures taken in this regard, especially arrangements related to 6 to 7 lac cusecs of water passing through the Indus River.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur, Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, Station Commander Brig. Muhammad Rashid, MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, SE Irregation, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, District Health Officer, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, WSSC, District Director Live stock, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the commissioner directed for increasing the number of relief camps immediately as the number of victims was high. All the facilities including food, drinks and medical should be ensured at these camps.

He directed the WSSC to remove the obstructions in the flow of drainage immediately.

The commissioner also directed the food department to control the self-created inflation and ensure the availability of necessary items in the market. He said the strict action should be taken against hoarders.

The commissioner appreciated the performance of PDMA and Rescue 1122 for performing their duties diligently and carrying out rescue activities vigorously.

He stressed the need of coordinated efforts for helping the flood victims as a lot of damages occurred due to floods. "We have to show solidarity and brotherhood," he added.

He directed the DC Dera to get access to remote areas of 'Kacha' as soon as possible besides ensuring fair distribution of relief goods received by PDMA.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that all the expenses of relief activities including provision of shelter would be provided by the provincial government, adding, a blank check has been received from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the purpose.

He appreciated the spirit of duty and services being provided by all the departments concerned which was commendable.

He added that TMA Daraban will be funded very soon so that all activities can be carried out efficiently.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Flood Water Dam Rashid Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Rescue 1122 Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

10 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

19 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

19 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.