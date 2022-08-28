Next 48 hours important as 6-7 lac cusec torrent passing through Indus River: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Sunday said the next 48 hours were very important keeping in view the passage of a torrent having 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs water through Indus river.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held here in his office regarding the flood situation, rescue and relief activities, measures taken in this regard, especially arrangements related to 6 to 7 lac cusecs of water passing through the Indus River.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur, Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, Station Commander Brig. Muhammad Rashid, MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, SE Irregation, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, District Health Officer, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, WSSC, District Director Live stock, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the commissioner directed for increasing the number of relief camps immediately as the number of victims was high. All the facilities including food, drinks and medical should be ensured at these camps.

He directed the WSSC to remove the obstructions in the flow of drainage immediately.

The commissioner also directed the food department to control the self-created inflation and ensure the availability of necessary items in the market. He said the strict action should be taken against hoarders.

The commissioner appreciated the performance of PDMA and Rescue 1122 for performing their duties diligently and carrying out rescue activities vigorously.

He stressed the need of coordinated efforts for helping the flood victims as a lot of damages occurred due to floods. "We have to show solidarity and brotherhood," he added.

He directed the DC Dera to get access to remote areas of 'Kacha' as soon as possible besides ensuring fair distribution of relief goods received by PDMA.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that all the expenses of relief activities including provision of shelter would be provided by the provincial government, adding, a blank check has been received from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the purpose.

He appreciated the spirit of duty and services being provided by all the departments concerned which was commendable.

He added that TMA Daraban will be funded very soon so that all activities can be carried out efficiently.