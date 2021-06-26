Next AJK Prime Minister will be a Jiyala: PPP Chief Bilawal asserts.

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday claimed that his party will form next government in Azad Jammu Kashmir by securing landslide victory in general elections scheduled to held on July 25th.

He was addressing a public rally hosted in connection with the party's election campaign in Kotli AJK.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Parvez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and candidates of Kotli Division were also present on the occasion.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, PPP was formed on the issue of Kashmir that journey is still continued. We learnt from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that we will fight for a thousand years for Kashmir. We learnt from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that we will shed our blood where Kashmiris shed their sweat.

He said the people of Occupied Kashmir are fighting against the tyranny of Modi.

Chaudhry Yasin inaugurated 19 colleges in his constituency and the PPP founded 14 colleges in Kotli, he added.

Chairman Bilawal said PPP is the only party which has served the people and has solved the problems faced by the people.

He said that we have a combination of experienced and young candidates and this combination will solve the problems of Kashmiris.

The PPP will solve the water problem in Kotli. It will also build a ring road. The PPP will also give an airport to the people of Kotli. We have to give a 100 bed hospital to Kotli.

Chairman Bilawal asked people to elect PPP candidates from the whole Kotli Division. He appealed to the people to vote for Waleed Inqalabi from LA-13, Sardar Muhammad Bashir from LA-11, Javed from LA-9, Muhammad Aftab Anjum from LA-8 and Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin from LA-10 & 12.

Earlier the PPP Chairman paid a visit to Dargah Gulhar Sharif where he visited tombs of Qazi Fateh Muhammad and Pir Muhammad Sadiq. He also met the administrator of the Dargah Qazi Muhammad Rafique and expressed his good wishes for Sahibzada Zahid Sultani. He also prayed for liberation of Kashmir and stability of Pakistan at the Dargah.

