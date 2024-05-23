Next Anti-polio Campaign From June 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Thursday.
The DC took briefing on the micro plan of the anti-polio campaign, which would continue from June 3 to 9 in the district.
OVer 1.6 million children up to the age of five years will be given anti-polio vaccine.
The Deputy Commissioner urged for taking measures for the success of the campaign. He also urged for rectifying the previous shortcomings. The goals and targets of the previous campaign were also reviewed in the meeting.
