Next budget encompasses economic programme & road-map for national progress: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Federal Government had unveiled the next fiscal year budget which encompassed a complete economic programme and road-map for national progress and prosperity.

Talking to media persons, she said that incentives had been given to Information Technology sector to create job opportunities for youth and empower them for economic growth.

A comprehensive relief package had also been announced for the agriculture sector including farmers, she added.

The Minister said substantive allocations had been made for promotion of the education by improving its overall standard and quality.

For the first time, the health insurance scheme had been announced for working journalists and artists, she remarked.

The Minister said the previous government also presented budgets in four-year tenure that lacked any vision for the progress and development of the country.

It seemed that sole purpose of previous PTI government was to shatter the social cohesion in the country and the economic stabilisation was not part of its agenda.

Marriyum said the previous government was fully exposed when they suspended the IMF programme after its flagrant violations.