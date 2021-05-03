Next budget should control inflation, focus development projects, PM directs his economic team

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imarn Khan has directed his economic team to give a special focus on the development projects and ensure measures to control the inflation in the upcoming budget.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the next annual budget, the Prime Minister said that besides ensuring the completion of ongoing development projects, new projects should also be designed in accordance with the public needs.

The meeting also discussed in detail the national economy, strategy to control inflation, and development projects for the next fiscal year.

The participants were informed that the next budget would be development-oriented with full attention towards improvement of growth ratio.

It was informed that despite COVID-19 situation, revenue collection has been recorded at almost double before the current lockdown comparing April last year.

Moreover, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the comprehensive strategy devised to control the inflation.