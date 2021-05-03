UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Budget Should Control Inflation, Focus Development Projects, PM Directs His Economic Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:08 AM

Next budget should control inflation, focus development projects, PM directs his economic team

The Prime Minister says besides ensuring the completion of ongoing development projects, new projects should also be designed in accordance with the public needs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imarn Khan has directed his economic team to give a special focus on the development projects and ensure measures to control the inflation in the upcoming budget.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the next annual budget, the Prime Minister said that besides ensuring the completion of ongoing development projects, new projects should also be designed in accordance with the public needs.

The meeting also discussed in detail the national economy, strategy to control inflation, and development projects for the next fiscal year.

The participants were informed that the next budget would be development-oriented with full attention towards improvement of growth ratio.

It was informed that despite COVID-19 situation, revenue collection has been recorded at almost double before the current lockdown comparing April last year.

Moreover, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the comprehensive strategy devised to control the inflation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Budget April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

9 hours ago

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting ..

10 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets two US senators

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.