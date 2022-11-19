UrduPoint.com

Next COAS's Name Will Be Revealed On Tuesday Or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

The Defense Minister says the process for appointment of the army chief would start from Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed that the name of next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Khawaja Asif said that the process for appointment of the army chief would start from Monday.

He made these claims while talking to a local private tv channel on Friday night.

The Defense Minister stated that the change of command ceremony would be organized on November 29.

Talking about the PTI's long march, Asif said that there would be huge impact on it the day army chief's appointment would be decided.

Incumbent COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire later this month as he ruled out an extension in his tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Army Long March General Qamar Javed Bajwa November TV From

Recent Stories

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

3 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

12 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.