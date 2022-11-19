(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defense Minister says the process for appointment of the army chief would start from Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed that the name of next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Khawaja Asif said that the process for appointment of the army chief would start from Monday.

He made these claims while talking to a local private tv channel on Friday night.

The Defense Minister stated that the change of command ceremony would be organized on November 29.

Talking about the PTI's long march, Asif said that there would be huge impact on it the day army chief's appointment would be decided.

Incumbent COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire later this month as he ruled out an extension in his tenure.