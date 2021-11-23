Next election to be held through EVMs at all cost: Fawad

UrduPoint.com

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve for holding the next general election through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at all cost.

Addressing the media persons about decisions taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said a ministerial committee had been constituted to liaise with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring implementation of the recently passed laws on electoral reforms.

The committee would finalize all the nitty-gritty on use of the EVMs in the next election such as cost, numbers of machines and others, he added.

The minister said the committee would comprise Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Minister for Railway Azam Swati, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq and Attorney General.

The minister said it was imperative that next general election should be and would be held with help of EVMs at all the cost and 9 million overseas Pakistanis would exercise their right of franchise.

To a query, the minister said the government had reached out to the opposition many a time and asked them to share their suggestions on the electoral reforms as it wanted consensus on the matter.

The entire nation including government, opposition and public had consensus over reforming the existing electoral system, he said, stressing the need for use of the EVMs to end rigging for once and all.

He said it had been observed that a series of seminars were held in Lahore and Islamabad during the last week and funded from abroad.

