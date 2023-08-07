Open Menu

Next Elections To Be Held After Completion Of Delimitation Process: Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 11:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the next general elections would be held after the completion of the delimitation process.

The elections would be conducted on the data of the new census, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about delay in elections due to delimitation procedure, he said that decision was taken after developing consensus among the political parties.

There has been a reservation of political parties over delimitation and census data, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader he said that PTI chief would face three-year jail due to a false statement given to courts and ECP in the Toshakhana case.

In reply to a question about B-Class in Jail, he said PTI chief's lawyer should apply to the courts for availing the facility of B-class.

To a question, he said that PTI chief is a cancer to this country who promoted indecent culture among the youth.

PTI leader was responsible for damaging the political culture, he added.

