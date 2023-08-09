Next elections to be held after delimitation process: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that next elections would be conducted after completing delimitation process.

The delimitation is essential for holding transparent elections in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the name of interim PM would be finalize in consultation with the Opposition leader Raja Riaz Hussain.

To a question, he said PTI chief was sent to jail in Toshakhana case. All the jails in the country have same kind of facilities, however, PTI chief's lawyer could forward the application to the court or Superintendent Jail for the provision of better facilities.