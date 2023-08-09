Open Menu

Next Elections To Be Held After Delimitation Process: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Next elections to be held after delimitation process: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that next elections would be conducted after completing delimitation process.

The delimitation is essential for holding transparent elections in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the name of interim PM would be finalize in consultation with the Opposition leader Raja Riaz Hussain.

To a question, he said PTI chief was sent to jail in Toshakhana case. All the jails in the country have same kind of facilities, however, PTI chief's lawyer could forward the application to the court or Superintendent Jail for the provision of better facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Rana SanaUllah Same TV All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

42 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

40 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

44 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

40 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

40 minutes ago
Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

33 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

33 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

57 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

33 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

33 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan