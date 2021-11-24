UrduPoint.com

Next Elections To Be Held Through EVMs, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:59 AM

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says a ministerial committee has been constituted to liaise with the Election Commission of Pakistan for ensuring implementation of the recently passed laws on electoral reforms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reiterated the government’s resolve to hold the next general election through Electronic Voting Machines at all cost.

He was briefing the media persons about decisions taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry said a ministerial committee has been constituted to liaise with the Election Commission of Pakistan for ensuring implementation of the recently passed laws on electoral reforms.

He said the committee would finalize all the nitty-gritty on use of the EVMs in the next election such as cost, number of machines and other issues.

The Minister said the committee would comprise of Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Minister for Railway Azam Swati, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq and Attorney General of Pakistan

