Next general election in 2023, Governor reminds opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that even if the opposition holds long march or stages protest, the elections would be held in 2023 in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, enjoys full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, parliamentarians and ally parties. All institutions including the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan are on the same page for the development, stability and peace of the country.

He stated this while addressing a function at Governor's House and later talking to the media.

Chairman of the Akhuwat, Dr. Amjad Saqib and Dr. Sohail Chughtay with others were also present.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that whenever the enemy tried to harm Pakistan, armed forces and 220 million people together thwarted their nefarious intentions, adding that Pakistanis were proud of Pakistan and they stand united with forces of Pakistan like a rock.

Replying to a question, the Punjab Governor said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the strengthening of all institutions in the country including Army because it believed that strengthening of institutions would strengthen Pakistan and the country would successfully move forward.

He said that opposition must do the politics as it was their democratic and constitutional right, but no one should criticize the national institutions and all should stand by the forces of Pakistan to confront enemies.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan had played the biggest role for peace in Afghanistan and even today Pakistan was playing its role for peace with good intentions, adding that peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only Pakistan but also the entire region. He lamented that unfortunately, India was the biggest enemy of peace in the entire region, including Afghanistan, and it was still conspiring against peace in Afghanistan. The world powers, including the United States, should take notice of Indian conspiracies against peace, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while strongly condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir said, "We are all with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the world must take strongnotice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir". He said that time was not far off when Kashmiris wouldget rid of Indian atrocities and would get freedom.