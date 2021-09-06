UrduPoint.com

Next General Election In 2023, Governor Reminds Opposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:19 PM

Next general election in 2023, Governor reminds opposition

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that even if the opposition holds long march or stages protest, the elections would be held in 2023 in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that even if the opposition holds long march or stages protest, the elections would be held in 2023 in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, enjoys full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, parliamentarians and ally parties. All institutions including the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan are on the same page for the development, stability and peace of the country.

He stated this while addressing a function at Governor's House and later talking to the media.

Chairman of the Akhuwat, Dr. Amjad Saqib and Dr. Sohail Chughtay with others were also present.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that whenever the enemy tried to harm Pakistan, armed forces and 220 million people together thwarted their nefarious intentions, adding that Pakistanis were proud of Pakistan and they stand united with forces of Pakistan like a rock.

Replying to a question, the Punjab Governor said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the strengthening of all institutions in the country including Army because it believed that strengthening of institutions would strengthen Pakistan and the country would successfully move forward.

He said that opposition must do the politics as it was their democratic and constitutional right, but no one should criticize the national institutions and all should stand by the forces of Pakistan to confront enemies.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan had played the biggest role for peace in Afghanistan and even today Pakistan was playing its role for peace with good intentions, adding that peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only Pakistan but also the entire region. He lamented that unfortunately, India was the biggest enemy of peace in the entire region, including Afghanistan, and it was still conspiring against peace in Afghanistan. The world powers, including the United States, should take notice of Indian conspiracies against peace, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while strongly condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir said, "We are all with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the world must take strongnotice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir". He said that time was not far off when Kashmiris wouldget rid of Indian atrocities and would get freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister World Army Governor Punjab Long March Same United States Media All Government Million Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

45 seconds ago
 Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1 ..

Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1417 vehicles confiscated

47 seconds ago
 Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

48 seconds ago
 8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.