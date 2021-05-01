UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next General Election Will Be Held Under Electoral Reforms: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:08 AM

Next general election will be held under electoral reforms: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has called upon all the political stakeholders to come forward and sit together with the government for constituting electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has called upon all the political stakeholders to come forward and sit together with the government for constituting electoral reforms.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly supportive and vocal for the last more than two decades to bring transparency and fairness in country's electoral system.

He said that the Prime Minister had taken decision in principle and the next general election would be held on the basis of election reforms.

Shahbaz Gill said that despite of reservations expressed by various political stakeholders about the consequences of polling in such environment, the decision of holding election in NA-249 amid pandemic situation in the country was out of perception and the low turn-out of below 10 percent effects the result.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, the SAPM said Karachi is the city of Quaid which has always played vital role at the national political landscape and such an outcome of a single constituency of Karachi is undoubtedly a matter of great concern.

About the statement of Bashir Memon, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the allegation leveled by him was ill motivated and against the basic facts. He said that Bashir Memon should have solid evidences before issuing baseless statements.

The SAPM said that Bashir Memon was running an industrial chain involved manufacturing of fake brands of cooking oil through his son as chief executive. All his fake industrial units were licensed during PML-N government in 1997, he told.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil All Government Election 2018 NA-249

Recent Stories

US Security Advisor Says Iran Talks in 'Unclear' P ..

1 second ago

Springbok Du Toit returns after 14-month injury la ..

4 seconds ago

Ten die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

6 seconds ago

Germany Must Vaccinate 70-80% of Population to Con ..

8 seconds ago

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out ..

34 minutes ago

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.