Next general election will be held under electoral reforms: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has called upon all the political stakeholders to come forward and sit together with the government for constituting electoral reforms.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly supportive and vocal for the last more than two decades to bring transparency and fairness in country's electoral system.

He said that the Prime Minister had taken decision in principle and the next general election would be held on the basis of election reforms.

Shahbaz Gill said that despite of reservations expressed by various political stakeholders about the consequences of polling in such environment, the decision of holding election in NA-249 amid pandemic situation in the country was out of perception and the low turn-out of below 10 percent effects the result.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, the SAPM said Karachi is the city of Quaid which has always played vital role at the national political landscape and such an outcome of a single constituency of Karachi is undoubtedly a matter of great concern.

About the statement of Bashir Memon, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the allegation leveled by him was ill motivated and against the basic facts. He said that Bashir Memon should have solid evidences before issuing baseless statements.

The SAPM said that Bashir Memon was running an industrial chain involved manufacturing of fake brands of cooking oil through his son as chief executive. All his fake industrial units were licensed during PML-N government in 1997, he told.