Next General Elections To Be Held As Per Schedule: Defence Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says next general elections will be held as per schedule and the procedure with regard to appointment of Army Chief will be completed as per law and the Constitution.
Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said it is the discretion of the Prime Minister to pick any name forwarded by the Ministry of Defence.
The Defence Minister said armed forces are the defenders of Pakistan's frontiers and security.

He said they are not meant for safe guarding interests of an individual.
Khawaja Asif said we voted out Imran Khan from power through the no-confidence motion as per democratic process.


He said Imran Khan, through his lies, is continuously misleading the nation.

He said audio leaks of Imran Khan had exposed foreign-conspiracy mantra.
The Minister said it has been a long struggle of politicians that our institutions should remain neutral. He said it seems strange that Imran Khan uses inappropriate language against state institutions for staying neutral.

He said at present the armed forces are fighting a low intensity war against terrorism and the entire nation should stand behind their security agencies.

