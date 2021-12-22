UrduPoint.com

Next General Elections Will Be Held Through EVM: Dr. Baber

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Next general elections will be held through EVM: Dr. Baber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Wednesday informed that next general elections would be conducted through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) under which more than 9 million overseas Pakistanis could also use right to vote.

Talking to journalists, he said that the parliament has already enacted law on EVM and would be implemented soon.

Since 1975, he said that the people had been complaining about rigging and horse-trading in electoral process but it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who has adopted practical measures to ensure smooth and fair elections.

Dr. Babar Awan said the Cabinet approved in principal that a bill would be tabled in the parliament to check horse-trading.

The Advisor said he had briefed the Cabinet about election Act- 2017 and in the light of his briefing, a draft was approved and also discussed with Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that the opposition and the treasury benches should support legislation process as it was responsibility of members.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Babar Awan Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote 2017 Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award allocates six grants for t ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award allocates six grants for translation of winning titles

10 minutes ago
 United States Covid-19 Vaccine Donations To Pakist ..

United States Covid-19 Vaccine Donations To Pakistan Exceed 32 Million

11 minutes ago
 Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens ..

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens soon

22 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil ..

Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria

13 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Invited New German Foreign Minister to ..

Lavrov Says Invited New German Foreign Minister to Visit Russia, She Plans to Pa ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran, Turkey Reiterate Concern Over Humani ..

Russia, Iran, Turkey Reiterate Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis in Syria Amid CO ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.