Next general elections will be held through EVM: Dr. Baber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Wednesday informed that next general elections would be conducted through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) under which more than 9 million overseas Pakistanis could also use right to vote.

Talking to journalists, he said that the parliament has already enacted law on EVM and would be implemented soon.

Since 1975, he said that the people had been complaining about rigging and horse-trading in electoral process but it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who has adopted practical measures to ensure smooth and fair elections.

Dr. Babar Awan said the Cabinet approved in principal that a bill would be tabled in the parliament to check horse-trading.

The Advisor said he had briefed the Cabinet about election Act- 2017 and in the light of his briefing, a draft was approved and also discussed with Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that the opposition and the treasury benches should support legislation process as it was responsibility of members.