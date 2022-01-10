UrduPoint.com

Next LG Polls In Islamabad To Be Held Through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 01:55 PM

The Minister for Science and Technology says the government was cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the use of EVMs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said the upcoming local government elections in Federal capital would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Shibli Faraz said the government was cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the use of EVMs.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said that the commission would be provided with the machines next week for testing and training of staff for local government elections in Islamabad.

He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan has also asked the Punjab government to make arrangements for the use of EVMs in its local government elections.

Shibli Faraz said the use of EVMs in local government elections will ensure that the elections are possible through these machines.

He said it had always been effort of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure, free, fair and impartial elections, and these objectives will be achieved through the EVMs.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Science and Technology said a mechanism was also being evolved for I-voting in order to enable the overseas Pakistanis exercise their right to franchise.

