Next Mayor Of Hyderabad To Be From PPP: Nasir Hussain Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday expressed hope that the next mayor of Hyderabad will be from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a public meeting of the party in Paretabad area here, the minister said the team led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was working hard to fulfill the mission of PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shah informed that many development schemes in the province had been stalled due to the calamity caused by the monsoon rains and floods.

He added that the government remained engaged in rescue and relief which was followed by the rehabilitation measures.

However, the minister said the government would soon resume work on the development projects pertaining to roads, sewerage, water supply and other schemes.

He claimed that the PPP's government always provided employment to the people.

The minister said the PPP's Chairman had directed the CM Sindh to provide employment to the people against the thousands of vacant jobs.

"The volley of arrows fired by my leader on (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has left him injured," he claimed, adding that the PPP's Chairman in his capacity as Pakistan's Foreign Minister had exposed Modi before the world.

"My leader told the whole world that Modi's government was persecuting Muslims and other minorities," he said, adding that only the workers and supporters of BJP in India and those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Pakistan were speaking against Bilawal.

He observed that PTI's Chairman and former PM Imran Khan gave a date for dissolution of the provincial assemblies of KPK and Punjab and later extended the same date.

"These are the people who don't talk about the interests of Pakistan," he asserted.

The minister informed that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) would expand its operations in the province during next 24 to 30 months.

The CM Sindh's Special Assistant Sagheer Qureshi and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan also expressed their views.

The minister earlier inaugurated the cleanliness campaign in Paretabad and Mirza Parah area by handing over the three-wheeler load rickshaws.

