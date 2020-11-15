UrduPoint.com
Next Polio Campaign From Nov 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Next polio campaign from Nov 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The next anti-polio campaign would start from Nov 30 in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, and the district administration was finalising arrangements to run the campaign successfully.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the ongoing training workshop of polio staff at District Health Development Centre on Sunday.

ADCs Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Musthaq Sipra and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

The DC directed the polio teams to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly for success of the campaign. He also urged the trainers to inform the participants about microplan so that it could be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that every round of anti-polio drive was important for complete eradication of polio virus. Therefore, all available resources will be utilised for success of the campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

