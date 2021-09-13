Next polls to be held using EVMs: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), once again, had emerged as a national political party in the cantonment boards' elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was responsibility of the parliament to make legislation and however, Election Commission of Pakistan was an independent authority to conduct the free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The minister said the next general elections would be conducted on time using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Shibli said the opposition was consistently creating problems in the way to EVMs as they did not want a transparent electoral process in the country.