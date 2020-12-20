Next rain spell likely from in last week: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Sunday said next rain spell in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is likely in the last week of December.

Talking to APP, he said fog would also continue till end of this month, adding that intense cold waves would continue to grip Sindh and Punjab for next few days.

/395