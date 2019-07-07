Next seven days after defeat to India were very tough for team: Sarfaraz

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has stated that team had realised the issue of run rate after its first match of the World Cup tournament in which West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a disappointing 105 and later tried to win matches with good margins but the pitches were not favourable."We are feeling as sorry as the nation after exit from World Cup.

No one goes there to lose," he said, acknowledging that the performance of the national team was not exemplary in the first five matches of the World Cup."After the first match, we gained momentum but unfortunately we could not play against Sri Lanka because of rain and in the two next matches against Australia and India our performance was not good.""The next seven days after the defeat to India were very tough for the team.

After the match, we took a two-day break and then I called a meeting with all 15 players, without the management.

I discussed everything I had observed during the first five matches, all that we were doing wrong, and all the players responded well and gave their feedback."The team then performed very well in the remaining four matches.

All players, juniors as well as seniors, played their part and I am happy with them as a captain," said Safaraz, also praising the coach and the management for tackling the players after the defeat to India.When asked about his demeanour during the first five matches and whether he was under pressure from anyone, Sarfaraz said there was no such pressure from either Coach Mickey Arthur or chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.Sarfaraz, who led the team to victory against India and won the Champions Trophy in 2017, has faced harsh criticismfor Pakistan's miserable run at the start of the World Cup and particularly the match against India.