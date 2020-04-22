UrduPoint.com
Next Three To Four Weeks Are Critical For Pakistan, Says Dr. Zafar Mirza

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:43 PM

Next three to four weeks are critical for Pakistan, says Dr. Zafar Mirza

Dr. Zafar Mirza says that they have received the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 17, for the third time in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the next three to four weeks were very critical for Pakistan regarding the impact of Coronavirus.

He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing on the current situation.

“We have received the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 17, for the third time in Pakistan during the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Mirza adding that the next three to four weeks would be critical for Pakistan.

He said that the spread of communicable diseases in Pakistan was high due to ignorance on the matter. "Communicable diseases are preventable but we do not focus,” he said. “Diseases spread despite efforts but a lot of things are under our control but since we don't invest in it, we let diseases spread, he further said.

Dr. Zafar Mirza also said that guidelines were "notoriously neglected" in Pakistan. Dr Mirza said that SOPs and protocols "are like words to us and not concepts". "I think for the whole of the world, especially the developing world, the health sector will never be the same," he said, adding that there had never been a moment in human history when there was so much focus on public health and disease prevention.

The global pandemic also affected Pakistan’s economy . “D not take it as a mere infection only. It will have implications on our generation and the generations to come,” he warned.

