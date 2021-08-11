'NEXT' to help job seekers, employers in exploring new opportunities, finding suitable workforce

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The government would introduce 'National Employment Exchange Tool' (NEXT) to help job seekers in finding suitable employment opportunities and employers to select skilled candidates according to job demand.

The data of the job seekers would be displayed on NEXT and be viewed by employers that are registered with the government, said Deputy Director, National Vocational and Technical education Commission (NAVTEC), Arif Chandio while addressing traders and entrepreneurs during a seminar here on Wednesday. The seminar was organized by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for orientation of trader community.

He said that jobseekers would be able to register themselves with the government through NEXT and employers would access data of applicants through the same tool after registration and fulfilling the set criteria.

He said that a mechanism has also been developed to prevent breach of data.

Basic requirements for Jobs and qualifications of applicants with their specialties would also be displayed on NEXT for stakeholders, he told.

Khan Zeeshan of IM Sciences briefed the participants of the seminar about new techniques of digital marketing and platforms being used for promoting e- commerce. He informed the seminar about basics of e-commerce including FB model, FB Merchant , Drop Shipping and Retail Arbitrage being used on e commerce giant Amazon. He said that Amazon is planning into Pakistan that would create new opportunities for traders and entrepreneurs.

The seminar was attended by traders, beauticians, representatives of GIZ, TEVTA, NAVTEC, Ministry of Commerce, Provincial Chief SMEDA, Rashid Aman and President Small Chambers of Commerce and Small Industries, Muhammad Jibran Adeel.

