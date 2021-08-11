UrduPoint.com

'NEXT' To Help Job Seekers, Employers In Exploring New Opportunities, Finding Suitable Workforce

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

'NEXT' to help job seekers, employers in exploring new opportunities, finding suitable workforce

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The government would introduce 'National Employment Exchange Tool' (NEXT) to help job seekers in finding suitable employment opportunities and employers to select skilled candidates according to job demand.

The data of the job seekers would be displayed on NEXT and be viewed by employers that are registered with the government, said Deputy Director, National Vocational and Technical education Commission (NAVTEC), Arif Chandio while addressing traders and entrepreneurs during a seminar here on Wednesday. The seminar was organized by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for orientation of trader community.

He said that jobseekers would be able to register themselves with the government through NEXT and employers would access data of applicants through the same tool after registration and fulfilling the set criteria.

He said that a mechanism has also been developed to prevent breach of data.

Basic requirements for Jobs and qualifications of applicants with their specialties would also be displayed on NEXT for stakeholders, he told.

Khan Zeeshan of IM Sciences briefed the participants of the seminar about new techniques of digital marketing and platforms being used for promoting e- commerce. He informed the seminar about basics of e-commerce including FB model, FB Merchant , Drop Shipping and Retail Arbitrage being used on e commerce giant Amazon. He said that Amazon is planning into Pakistan that would create new opportunities for traders and entrepreneurs.

The seminar was attended by traders, beauticians, representatives of GIZ, TEVTA, NAVTEC, Ministry of Commerce, Provincial Chief SMEDA, Rashid Aman and President Small Chambers of Commerce and Small Industries, Muhammad Jibran Adeel.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Chambers Of Commerce Job Rashid Same Chamber Commerce Government Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.