Open Menu

Next Year To Be Observed As Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mumtaz Ali Shah, has announced that the year 2025 will be observed as the "Year of Awareness" regarding insurance-related issues across the country. During an online conference with regional insurance officers, Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that all pending cases be resolved on an urgent basis by March next year. He stressed the importance of ensuring that valid claims owed by insurance companies are paid promptly to maintain the institution's commitment to delivering free and immediate justice to the public.

To implement this initiative effectively, a high-powered committee has been formed under the leadership of Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui.

The committee will organize awareness seminars in colleges, universities, press clubs, and chambers of commerce throughout the year. Additionally, open courts will be held in rural areas to engage with communities at the grassroots level.

Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui encouraged the public to report their issues related to insurance claims through the provided toll-free number, email, or website. He added that the awareness campaign will be expanded using newspapers, print media, and social media to educate citizens about insurance fraud and promote insurance literacy across the nation.

Related Topics

Chambers Of Commerce Social Media March Media All

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

4 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

4 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

4 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan