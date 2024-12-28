Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mumtaz Ali Shah, has announced that the year 2025 will be observed as the "Year of Awareness" regarding insurance-related issues across the country. During an online conference with regional insurance officers, Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that all pending cases be resolved on an urgent basis by March next year. He stressed the importance of ensuring that valid claims owed by insurance companies are paid promptly to maintain the institution's commitment to delivering free and immediate justice to the public.

To implement this initiative effectively, a high-powered committee has been formed under the leadership of Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui.

The committee will organize awareness seminars in colleges, universities, press clubs, and chambers of commerce throughout the year. Additionally, open courts will be held in rural areas to engage with communities at the grassroots level.

Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui encouraged the public to report their issues related to insurance claims through the provided toll-free number, email, or website. He added that the awareness campaign will be expanded using newspapers, print media, and social media to educate citizens about insurance fraud and promote insurance literacy across the nation.