Next Year To Be Year Of Agriculture Economy: Cheema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Sunday said the next year would be the year of the agricultural economy aimed to bring green revolution in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that about 90 percent cotton sowing target has been achieved in Punjab and 80 percent in Sindh.

He said the cotton situation is better and the production will be much higher than last year.

Jamshed Iqbal said based on sowing so far this year, it is expected to produce about 9 million bales of cotton.

He said the government was working on it, while every effort will be made to make the cotton crop a success.

Cheema said the highest production of sugarcane, maize and wheat in the history of the country had been achieved. Sugarcane crop is the second largest crop in the history of the country.

About Rs 1100 billion transferred in the agricultural economy which led to a historic increase in farmer's income.

Efforts were being made to ensure investment of billions of rupees in the livestock sector also, he added.

