NextGen initiative set to transform digital and STEAM education in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a landmark effort to modernize education across Balochistan, Zahid Jan Mandokhail, lead of the NextGen Balochistan initiative, has unveiled an ambitious reform plan aimed at integrating cutting-edge technology and STEAM-based learning across the province.

Zahid Jan said the initiative will debut with a pilot project in Quetta, introducing full-scale digital infrastructure to school classrooms. The AI-powered STEAM curriculum aimed at transforming education and equipping the province’s youth with essential skills of the modern world.

He said that a custom-built software platform will deliver weekly modules across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), totaling 36 unique programs annually. “These modules are designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication among students,” Zahid Jan added.

“This isn’t just about academics—it’s a full ecosystem designed to produce job-ready individuals,” said Zahid Jan. “In addition to academic content, the initiative includes vocational training in hospitality, cottage industries, and hotel management, ensuring students gain practical, marketable skills.

To support long-term success, educators will undergo extensive training in digital tools and modern pedagogical methods., he said and adding that the program also introduces advanced subjects such as artificial intelligence, robotics, climate change studies, and digital innovation—preparing students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Zahid Jan said the initiative has garnered support from prominent figures including former Chief Minister Jan Jamali and Senator Sana Jamali. He added that talks are also underway with the Turkish Consulate General in Islamabad regarding educator training and funding opportunities.

“This is not just a project—it’s a movement for future-ready education. Quetta is just the beginning,” Jan added. He further emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping confident, capable leaders.

By fostering innovation, technical proficiency, and problem-solving skills, the NextGen Balochistan initiative aims to empower a new generation of leaders and change makers-setting a bold new standard for education reform in Pakistan, Zahid Jan concluded.