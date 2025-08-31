NextGen Initiative Set To Transform Digital And STEAM Education In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a landmark effort to modernize education across Balochistan, Zahid Jan Mandokhail, lead of the NextGen Balochistan initiative, has unveiled an ambitious reform plan aimed at integrating cutting-edge technology and STEAM-based learning across the province.
Zahid Jan said the initiative will debut with a pilot project in Quetta, introducing full-scale digital infrastructure to school classrooms. The AI-powered STEAM curriculum aimed at transforming education and equipping the province’s youth with essential skills of the modern world.
He said that a custom-built software platform will deliver weekly modules across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), totaling 36 unique programs annually. “These modules are designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication among students,” Zahid Jan added.
“This isn’t just about academics—it’s a full ecosystem designed to produce job-ready individuals,” said Zahid Jan. “In addition to academic content, the initiative includes vocational training in hospitality, cottage industries, and hotel management, ensuring students gain practical, marketable skills.
”
To support long-term success, educators will undergo extensive training in digital tools and modern pedagogical methods., he said and adding that the program also introduces advanced subjects such as artificial intelligence, robotics, climate change studies, and digital innovation—preparing students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.
Zahid Jan said the initiative has garnered support from prominent figures including former Chief Minister Jan Jamali and Senator Sana Jamali. He added that talks are also underway with the Turkish Consulate General in Islamabad regarding educator training and funding opportunities.
“This is not just a project—it’s a movement for future-ready education. Quetta is just the beginning,” Jan added. He further emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping confident, capable leaders.
By fostering innovation, technical proficiency, and problem-solving skills, the NextGen Balochistan initiative aims to empower a new generation of leaders and change makers-setting a bold new standard for education reform in Pakistan, Zahid Jan concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA conducts survey of old, dilapidated buildings28 seconds ago
-
NextGen initiative set to transform digital and STEAM education in Balochistan30 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 handles 342 emergencies in 24 hours33 seconds ago
-
River Chenab likely to attain exceptionally high flood in next 24 hour34 seconds ago
-
IESCO CEO conducts surprise visits to customer facilitation centers & complaint offices36 seconds ago
-
Floods displace 2 million in Pakistan, Musadik calls for focus on poorest38 seconds ago
-
Free medical relief camp for flood-affected people set up at Mehrabpur area of Sakrand41 seconds ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates tree plantation drive in Galiyat42 seconds ago
-
Water level in Sutlej receding at Kasur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar10 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains lash Lahore, PMD warns of flash floods, landslides10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police launch weekly crackdown11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1300 litres adulterated milk11 minutes ago