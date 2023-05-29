Nexus between internal collusive elements, external forces to create instability exposed before nation: COAS

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 11:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed before the people of Pakistan.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing the officers of Command & Staff College Quetta during his visit to Quetta Garrison, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said: "Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah." The Armed Forces of Pakistan remained perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

The Army Chief said, "Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah." While addressing the officers, the COAS emphasized operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th-generation warfare.

The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.

