Nexus Of All Political Parties For National Interest To Defeat Enemies: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:35 PM

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the nexus of all the political parties for safeguarding the national interest will defeat enemies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the nexus of all the political parties for safeguarding the national interest will defeat enemies.

Replying to a tweet by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the SAPM said it would also become a source of respect and honour for the national flag.

She tweeted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's support for the efforts made by the government to promote global ties was propitious. "Bilawal's positive vision is commendable," she added.

